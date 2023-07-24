Menu Content

Gov't, PPP Agree on Measures to Bolster Teachers' Authority

Written: 2023-07-26 14:53:13Updated: 2023-07-26 15:14:20

The government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) agreed to revise the student human rights ordinance that was first enacted in 2010 and put forth a guideline on teachers' authority in classrooms by next month.

During a two-way meeting on Wednesday, the government and the PPP decided to prioritize legal revisions to strengthen the protection of teachers' rights and produce a guideline within August.

This comes amid public calls to restore the authority of teachers in schools after the apparent suicide of an elementary school teacher in Seoul last week that was followed by allegations that her death may be linked to parental complaints about school violence.

The two sides also discussed an adjustment to the students’ rights ordinance with education offices and the creation of a manual for handling the infringement on teachers' authority by parents.

Asked about allegations that the late rookie teacher had faced immense stress from overwork, education minister Lee Ju-ho said his ministry is looking at ways to better allocate duties among the teaching staff.

As for the inclusion of infringements by students on teachers' authority in school records, the PPP said related legal revisions would require cooperation from the main opposition Democratic Party.
