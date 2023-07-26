KMA Announces Monsoon Season Has Ended on Jeju Island

Photo : YONHAP News

The summer monsoon season has officially ended in Jeju Island on Tuesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the monsoon season is expected to end on Wednesday for central and southern regions once they are beyond the influence of a stationary front bringing rain as it moves north of the Korean Peninsula.Compared to past years, the end of the season comes about five days late for Jeju and two days late for southern regions but remains similar for central areas.The duration this year was similar to past years at 31 days nationwide with precipitation of 648-point-seven millimeters, the third-largest volume since observation began in 1973, but posted the largest rainfall per days considering the 2006 and 2020 seasons were longer.The KMA forecasts that heatwave alerts may now expand with more frequent tropical nights reported in metropolitan and coastal areas, but cautioned that preparations for downpours are still necessary in light of expected showers and typhoons.