Hyundai Motor Posts Record Q2 Operating Profit of 4.2 Tln Won

Hyundai Motor has once again set a record for quarterly operating profit with over four trillion won recorded in the second quarter.In a conference call on Wednesday, the company revealed the tentative record-setting total of over four-point-two trillion won, or three-point-three billion U.S. dollars, for the April-to-June period, a 42-point-two-percent on-year increase and about seven percent higher than market estimates.Sales grew 17-point-four percent on-year to 42-point-two trillion won to also post an all-time high while net profit rose eight-point-five percent to three-point-three trillion won.In the second quarter, the carmaker sold over one million units globally, up eight-point-five percent from a year earlier.The company also set a half-year record with over 80 trillion won in cumulative sales and seven-point-eight trillion in operating profit.A company source said that production is expanding as inventory levels are still low in key markets, and increased sales are also expected in the year's second half based on solid demand, but a decline is possible due to geopolitical risks and higher interest rates.