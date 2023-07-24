Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Hyundai Motor Posts Record Q2 Operating Profit of 4.2 Tln Won

Written: 2023-07-26 15:11:44Updated: 2023-07-26 15:29:43

Hyundai Motor Posts Record Q2 Operating Profit of 4.2 Tln Won

Photo : KBS News

Hyundai Motor has once again set a record for quarterly operating profit with over four trillion won recorded in the second quarter.

In a conference call on Wednesday, the company revealed the tentative record-setting total of over four-point-two trillion won, or three-point-three billion U.S. dollars, for the April-to-June period, a 42-point-two-percent on-year increase and about seven percent higher than market estimates.

Sales grew 17-point-four percent on-year to 42-point-two trillion won to also post an all-time high while net profit rose eight-point-five percent to three-point-three trillion won.

In the second quarter, the carmaker sold over one million units globally, up eight-point-five percent from a year earlier.

The company also set a half-year record with over 80 trillion won in cumulative sales and seven-point-eight trillion in operating profit.

A company source said that production is expanding as inventory levels are still low in key markets, and increased sales are also expected in the year's second half based on solid demand, but a decline is possible due to geopolitical risks and higher interest rates.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >