Land Minister Intent on Restarting Highway Project once Rumors Stop

Photo : YONHAP News

Land minister Won Hee-ryong says he will immediately re-pursue a highway project linking Seoul and the Gyeonggi county of Yangpyeong upon the cessation of what he called “false instigation” over the project.Won made the remark on Wednesday during a question-and-answer session of the National Assembly’s land committee in apparent reference to the opposition’s allegations that attempts were made to reroute the expressway to benefit the family of First Lady Kim Keon-hee.He expressed intent to pursue the project again as he said the decision to proceed can be made instantly depending on a response from the main opposition Democratic Party(DP).Asked if he believes he made the right decision in revoking the highway project, Won said it was an inevitable choice aimed at preventing the situation from deteriorating further.During Wednesday’s session, rival camps clashed over the allegations raised by the opposition on the project.The ruling People Power Party denounced the DP’s allegations as “false instigation” and accused the party of engaging in political attacks while the opposition called on Won to issue an apology for causing controversy by scrapping the highway project.