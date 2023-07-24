2nd Vice Foreign Minister Named Ambassador to Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday named second vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon as the new ambassador to Russia.Lee will fill the post that has remained vacant for three months after the previous ambassador, Chang Ho-jin, was named first vice foreign minister in May.As the ambassador, Lee will be charged with managing political and economic tensions between South Korea and Russia at a time when Seoul has vowed to provide active support to Ukraine, and Russia has added South Korea to its list of unfriendly countries.Lee started working as the second vice foreign minister from the beginning of the Yoon Suk Yeol government 14 months ago.He is considered to be an expert on UN affairs and North Korea’s nuclear issue, having served as the nation’s top nuclear negotiator and extensively took part in inter-Korean dialogue during the previous administration.