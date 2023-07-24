Chinese Ambassador Urges Greater Bilateral Exchanges

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming said China and South Korea are inseparable neighbors and called for greater exchanges.During talks with Jeju Governor Oh Young-hun on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the South Korea-China Future Forum held on the island on Wednesday, Xing expressed hope that the two sides will get along well as friends and neighbors just as they did when diplomatic relations were first forged.He said bilateral ties should be pursued in a positive direction based on such a spirit, adding that while problems can arise, both sides should resolve them through dialogue and strive to enhance relations.The envoy said that to that end, provincial and economic exchanges are important and should be actively encouraged.He also mentioned the Jeju governor's request to allow Chinese group tours to the island, saying that tourism between Jeju and China was inevitably suspended amid the pandemic but that a good outcome can be expected soon as he promised efforts to resume the program.Last month, bilateral tensions rose after Xing appeared to criticize Seoul's foreign policy by saying that those who bet against China will certainly regret it.