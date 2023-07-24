Menu Content

2023-07-26 17:13:53

Police Reveal Identity of Sillim Stabbing Rampage Suspect

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have disclosed the identity of a man accused of killing one man and wounding three others during a stabbing rampage last Friday near Sillim subway station in Seoul's Gwanak District. 

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Wednesday identified the suspect as 33-year-old Cho Sun and disclosed a photo of his face following a police committee's decision.

The police committee said it decided to disclose the suspect's identity in light of the gravity and cruelty of the crime as well as sufficient evidence, as it cited that the suspect had committed or attempted murder using a weapon at a public place. 

The committee added the decision was made also in consideration of public interest, including the effect of preventing similar crimes.

Earlier on Sunday, the Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Cho on charges of murder and attempted murder, citing a flight risk. 

Cho is said to have testified to the police that he planned the crime in advance and had reset his mobile phone out of fear of getting caught.
