Education Minister Vows to Provide Comprehensive Steps on Protecting Teachers' Authority by Aug.

Photo : YONHAP News

Education minister Lee Ju-ho announced on Wednesday that the government will provide comprehensive steps on protecting teachers’ authority in the classroom by next month.Lee made the remark in a meeting with members of an online community comprising elementary school teachers at the Korea Institute of Education Facility Safety in Seoul.He said the comprehensive measures will include a guideline outlining the extent of advice and counseling teachers can provide to students and ways to respond to malicious complaints from parents.He then apologized for the government’s failure to establish a system on preventing the infringement of teachers’ rights and authority in a timely manner.Wednesday marked the third time the education minister held meetings with teachers since the apparent suicide of an elementary school teacher in Seoul’s Seocho District last week.Also earlier in the day, the government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) agreed to revise the student human rights ordinance that was first enacted in 2010.