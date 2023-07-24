KCC Chief: Ex Officio Probe May be Possible into Allegation of Bloated TV Fees

Photo : KBS News

The Korea Communications Commission(KCC) says it will have to determine whether or not it can conduct an ex officio investigation with regard to allegations that television license fees are being excessively collected compared to the number of TV sets.The acting chief of the state broadcasting watchdog, Kim Hyo-jae, revealed the stance on Wednesday during a full session of the National Assembly’s broadcasting and communications committee.He made the remark after ruling People Power Party Rep. Yoon Doo-hyun cited the need for such a probe to look into suspicions that the amount of TV license fees imposed on private places of business and public facilities are excessive compared to the actual number of TV sets. Yoon also stressed the need for an ex officio investigation into why KBS failed to properly disclose unit costs of programs it sold to its subsidiaries.On criticisms over KBS’ irresponsible management, Kim said he agrees with such views, adding that despite its worsened business performance, KBS only reduced content production and failed to cut back on personnel expenses.He then stressed that it’s the duty of the KCC to monitor and supervise how well TV license fees paid by the people are being spent.