Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Environment and Labor Committee passed two bills on preventing flood damages during a meeting of its subcommittee on bill deliberations and later during a full session Wednesday.One of the bills stipulates comprehensive measures to prevent flooding in urban river basins as existing flood management measures are regarded to be insufficient to prevent damages for such areas.The other bill seeks revision to the law on managing the nation’s rivers in order to allow the state to provide financial support to large rivers in rural areas that are regarded to be vital in terms of flood control in a bid to minimize flood damages.The two bills will most likely be approved at the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee and then at a plenary session on Thursday.