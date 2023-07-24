PPP Suspends Party Membership of Daegu Mayor for 10 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Wednesday suspended the party membership of Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo for ten months for causing controversy by playing golf on the day some parts of the nation were devastated by torrential rains.The party’s ethics committee reached the decision eight days after party chief, Kim Gi-hyeon, issued orders for an investigation to be conducted on Hong after he was found to have played golf in Daegu on July 15, the day that the Chungcheong and Gyeongsang provinces were pounded with heavy rainfall.In its deliberation, the committee also took into account that Hong, former presidential candidate and ex-chair of the Liberty Korea Party, the precursor to the PPP, had further angered the public after dismissing criticism about his playing golf and claiming that what he had done was not inappropriate.Though he later issued an apology over such remarks in a news conference last Wednesday, he again caused controversy when he expressed dissatisfaction on his social media the day after about the ethics committee beginning deliberations on penalizing him.Hong was not present at the ethics committee meeting on Wednesday. He has been taking part in volunteer work since Monday at Yecheon, North Gyeongsang Province which is one of the regions hit hardest by the latest heavy rainfall.