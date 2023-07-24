Ceremony Marking 70th Anniv. of Korean War Armistice Set for Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

A ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War Armistice Agreement will be held in Busan on Thursday.The Ministry of Patriots and Veteran Affairs announced that the ceremony will take place at 7:40 p.m. Thursday at the Busan Cinema Center under the slogan “Freedom by Dedication, Future by Alliance.”The event will be attended by some four-thousand people, including roughly 170 delegates from 25 countries, UN Korean War veterans and their descendants as well as South Korean veterans and government and military officials.Sixty-two UN veterans will enter the venue of the ceremony, escorted by the honor guards of the defense ministry and the UN Command.The patriots ministry the selection of the Busan Cinema Center as the venue for the ceremony was made in light of the location’s wartime history as the place where U.S. troops that fought in the Korean War as part of the UN forces first arrived in South Korea.