Yoon Leads Repatriation Ceremony for 7 Korean War Soldiers’ Remains

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol oversaw a repatriation ceremony for the remains of seven soldiers who fought in the Korean War on Wednesday night.The remains arrived at the Seoul Air Base in Seongnam from Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii after they were acquired from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency within the U.S. Department of Defense.The remains were transported via a South Korean Air Force KC-330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft, which was escorted by a formation of F-35A jets upon entering the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone.At the Seoul Air Base, the president and senior military officials lined up to greet the plane and a red carpet was laid out on the runway, with a 21-gun salute as attendees raised their hands in salute.Also present were three bereaved family members of the late Private First Class Choi Im-rak, whose identity was the only one confirmed among the seven soldiers.Choi fought in the Korean War as a member of the Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army and died at the age of 19 on December 12, 1950 during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, known in Korean as the Jangjin Reservoir.