Hyundai, Kia, 5 Automakers to Build EV Charging Network in N. America

Written: 2023-07-27 08:54:15Updated: 2023-07-27 09:41:20

Hyundai, Kia, 5 Automakers to Build EV Charging Network in N. America

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Company and Kia will join a venture of seven top automakers to build a network of high-powered electric vehicle(EV) chargers across North America.

The two South Korean firms, BMW, General Motors, Honda, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis unveiled the plan in a joint statement released on Wednesday, saying their alliance would make electric vehicle charging “more convenient, accessible and reliable.”

The companies said they are aiming to install at least 30-thousand fast chargers in downtown areas and along highways.

The envisioned stations will offer connectors for both the Combined Charging System, a standard for EV charging, and the North American Charging Standard, also known as the Tesla charging standard, to be accessible to all battery-powered EVs from any automaker.

The statement said the first stations are set to open in the U.S. next summer and in Canada "at a later stage."
