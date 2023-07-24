Biden Says Alliance Supports World Peace in Armistice Proclamation

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the South Korea-U.S. alliance, borne out of sacrifices made by those who fought in the Korean War, is contributing to peace, stability and prosperity around the world.Biden made the remark in the Proclamation on National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day that was released a day before the anniversary of the armistice signing is observed in South Korea.The president noted the 70th year of the South Korea-U.S. alliance this year, which he referred to as “an unbreakable bond forged by American and Korean service members who fought side-by-side from 1950 to 1953” as “these patriots braved dangers and deprivations, facing down war and death in defense of democracy.”The proclamation, an annual occurrence to mark the armistice, did not include a message directed toward North Korea, as was the case last year.Meanwhile, the United Nations expressed hope that diplomatic dialogue will resume as part of efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula and to fundamentally realize verifiable denuclearization on the peninsula.Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, conveyed the stance on Wednesday when asked if the UN chief has a comment to the two Koreas on the occasion of the armistice day.