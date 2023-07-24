N. Korean Leader Meets with Russia's Defense Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with a Russian military delegation visiting the reclusive state to attend a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of signing of the Korean War Armistice Agreement.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said on Thursday that Kim met the delegation, led by defense minister Sergei Shoigu, the day before.The report said Kim and Shoigu agreed on views and assessments they exchanged on pending defense issues and on the global and regional security environment while recollecting the history of deep-rooted friendship between their countries.Without giving details, the report said the meeting served as a milestone in further advancing strategic and traditional ties between North Korea and Russia as well as in further deepening strategic and tactical cooperation in defense in the face of rapidly-changing security situations regionally and globally.The report said Shoigu also delivered a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kim.