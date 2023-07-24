Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Finance Minister Downplays Effect of Widened Gap with US’ Key Rate

Written: 2023-07-27 09:51:47Updated: 2023-07-27 09:57:42

Finance Minister Downplays Effect of Widened Gap with US’ Key Rate

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho has downplayed concerns that the nation’s economy could face more uncertainties as the U.S. central bank’s key rate hike further widens the gap with South Korea’s rate.

Choo revealed the stance during an emergency meeting held on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point to the highest level in 22 years, widening the gap with South Korea’s key interest by up to two percentage points.

Choo said the nation’s financial market is, overall, showing signs of stability, adding that foreign investment continued to see net inflows and foreign exchange rates are showing steady signs.

The minister said that with economic and financial uncertainties remaining both at home and abroad, the government will work closely with the Bank of Korea to tighten monitoring of key risk factors.

He said the government will promptly take steps to stabilize the market in line with case-by-case response measures if deemed necessary.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >