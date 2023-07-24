Samsung Electronics Posts Loss of 4 Tln Won for Semiconductors in Q2

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics posted a second straight quarter of deficit in its semiconductor business as the company reported losses surpassing four trillion won in the April-to-June period.According to the world's leading chipmaker on Thursday, sales came to 60-point-01 trillion won, or around 47 billion U.S. dollars, in the second quarter, with an operating profit of 670 billion won, or 528 million dollars.Both sales and profit fell 22-point-28 percent and 95-point-26 percent, respectively, from a year earlier.Compared to the previous quarter, when the chipmaker recorded the worst performance since the global financial crisis, sales dropped three-point-seven trillion won, while profits improved slightly by around 30 billion won.Samsung's semiconductor business remained stagnant, despite some recovery in the memory chip unit, with overall sales standing at 14-point-seven trillion won, and an operating deficit at four-point-four trillion won.Samsung said the recovery in memory chips was due largely to growing demand for high-bandwidth memory and DDR5 products for artificial intelligence applications, adding that its supply glut was confirmed to have peaked in May and has since begun to decline.The company's mobile unit, which drove its performance in the first quarter, posted sales of 40-point-two trillion won, with an operating profit of three-point-eight trillion won.