Prosecutors Launch Raid over Illicit Political Funds in DP Bribery Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided locations linked to an alleged violation of the political fund law surrounding former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Song Young-gil.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday began the search and seizure at over ten locations, including the home and office of a former Yeosu Chamber of Commerce and Industry chair identified by the surname Park.While serving as the head of the business lobby between July 2018 and February 2021, Park is accused of making illegal political donations using funds from the lobby and its affiliates to an organization known as an external sponsor of the former DP chief.Prosecutors suspect that the donations were funneled into Song's ultimately successful campaign for party chief ahead of the 2021 DP party convention.While probing allegations that DP-turned-independent Reps. Youn Kwan-suk, Lee Sung-man and others colluded to distribute 94 million won to party members to secure Song's victory, prosecutors reportedly confirmed additional illegal funds from the sponsor group.