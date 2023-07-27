Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

BOK Expects More Uncertainty with US Monetary Policy after Rate Hike

Written: 2023-07-27 13:19:16Updated: 2023-07-27 13:24:46

BOK Expects More Uncertainty with US Monetary Policy after Rate Hike

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's central bank has forecast continuing uncertainties surrounding the U.S. monetary policy following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise its key interest by a quarter percentage point to the 22-year high of five-point-25 to five-point-five percent.

The projection came on Thursday during a meeting led by Bank of Korea(BOK) Senior Deputy Governor Lee Seung-heon to check up on the impact of the Fed's decision on international and local financial markets.

Referring to Fed Chair Jerome Powell leaving the door open to a further rate hike for the sake of price stability, Lee said the Fed has suggested that austerity will remain in place for a considerable time.

The BOK chief deputy said uncertainties about the monetary policy will likely persist, given that the Fed's rate decision has been confirmed to be data-reliant.

The central bank plans to closely monitor a possible expansion of volatility in both domestic and overseas markets in line with inflation in major economies, the economic situation and policy changes.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >