Ex-PPP Rep. Kwak’s Son Questioned in Daejang-dong Bribery Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Kwak Byeong-chae, the son of former ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kwak Sang-do, appeared for questioning by the prosecution over alleged high-profile bribery surrounding the Daejang-dong land development scandal.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday began questioning Kwak as a suspect over two-point-five billion won, or around two million U.S. dollars, he received from a firm at the center of the scandal in the form of severance pay and incentives.Although Kwak had worked at Hwacheon Daeyu Asset Management until April 2021, prosecutors suspect that the hefty sum was actually for his father in return for favors he had provided in 2015 during the bidding stage of the project.The state agency suspects the firm also provided the son with rented and leased vehicles as bribes for the senior Kwak.In February, the Seoul Central District Court acquitted the former lawmaker of bribery, saying it has not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the money paid to his son was in return for favors.