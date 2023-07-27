Key Rate Gap for S. Korea with US Widens after Hike to 22-Year High

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point to the highest level in 22 years on Wednesday. Regarding the hike, South Korea's central bank forecast continuing uncertainties surrounding the U.S. monetary policy while the finance minister downplayed concerns that the nation’s economy could face instability.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The U.S. Federal Reserve announced another rate hike after a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee(FOMC) on Wednesday to bring the target range to between five-point-25 and five-point-five percent, the highest to be posted since 2001.In a statement, the Fed said “recent indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace,” adding that growth in new jobs has been robust in recent months, the unemployment rate has remained low and inflation remains high.The statement then stressed that the FOMC remains highly alert to inflation as it said “tighter credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation.”The hike widened the gap with South Korea’s key interest by up to two percentage points, with the Bank of Korea(BOK) holding its key rate steady at three-point-five percent for the fourth consecutive time two weeks ago.The BOK held a meeting on Thursday to review the impact of the Fed's decision and assessed that uncertainties about the monetary policy will likely persist given that the rate decision has been confirmed to be data-reliant.Meanwhile, finance minister Choo Kyung-ho downplayed concerns that the nation’s economy could face more uncertainties as the U.S. central bank’s key rate hike further widens the gap with South Korea’s rate.During an emergency meeting held on Thursday, Choo said the nation’s financial market is, overall, showing signs of stability, adding that foreign investment continued to see net inflows and foreign exchange rates are showing steady signs.The minister said that with economic and financial uncertainties remaining both at home and abroad, the government will work closely with the BOK to tighten monitoring of key risk factors.He said the government will promptly take steps to stabilize the market in line with case-by-case response measures if deemed necessary.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.