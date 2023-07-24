N. Korean Leader Shows Russian Defense Minister New Weapons

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean media has reported that leader Kim Jong-un led a visiting Russian military delegation on a tour of an exhibition of weapons and military equipment on Wednesday.According to the reports on Thursday, Kim introduced Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu to weapons, combat technology and materials developed in line with the North’s plans for advancing national defense.Photos released by the media showed not only various types of the North’s intercontinental ballistic missiles, including the solid-fuel Hwasong-18, but also drones that took on similar forms to the U.S.’ high-tech unmanned aerial vehicles, such as the Global Hawk and Predator.The reports said the exhibition was held by the defense ministry to mark the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War Armistice Agreement.The exhibition was confirmed for the first time with Thursday’s reports, though a similar event had been held in 2021.