Heatwave advisories are in effect for most parts of the country on Thursday while stronger warnings have been issued in some inland areas including Cheongju and Daegu as of 10 a.m.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, daytime highs will rise to 33 degrees Celsius in capital Seoul and 34 in Chuncheon, Cheongju, Jeonju and Daegu.Amid atmospheric instability due to a sharp rise in the temperature, 30 to 60 millimeters per hour of rain is expected nationwide through late evening with some areas also seeing gusts, lightning and thunder, while tropical nights are forecast for some inland and coastal regions.The sweltering heat and showers will continue Friday.