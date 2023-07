Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court reversed and remanded a lower court's 30-year prison term for a woman convicted of murdering her husband with a lethal dose of nicotine.In its ruling on Thursday, the top court ordered a retrial, saying the criminal facts were not sufficiently supported by the circumstantial evidence and doubts over the conviction remain.The woman was indicted on charges of poisoning her husband in May 2021 by feeding him water, gruel and a mixed-grain beverage that contained a combined total of three-point-seven milligrams of nicotine solution.While the woman claimed that the husband may have committed suicide, both the first and appeals courts found her guilty of the crime as they concluded that the defendant, who had extramarital relations, had killed the victim to collect his insurance money and property.