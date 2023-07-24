N. Korean Leader Displays Latest Arms, Drones for Russian, Chinese Dignitaries

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: As the peninsula observed the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War Armistice Agreement on Thursday, North Korea commemorated the day with a special program for visiting Russian and Chinese delegations. The schedule included a weapons showcase and a performance celebrating “Victory Day” as it is called in the North.Tom McCarthy has the details.Report: Delegations from Russia and China were welcomed to North Korea this week as the country commemorated the signing of the Korean War Armistice Agreement 70 years ago.Regime leader Kim Jong-un received the Russians, led by defense minister Sergei Shoigu, on Tuesday, with the Chinese group led by Communist Party politburo member Li Hongzhong arriving the next day.On Wednesday, Kim led Shoigu and the Russian representatives through an exhibition showcasing its latest military technology and developments, including the solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile as well as new unmanned aerial vehicles that, according to arms experts, appear similar to the U.S.’ Global Hawk and Predator drones.The two also held discussions on pending defense issues and the security environment both in the region and globally, with North Korean state media reporting that they agreed on the assessments as they recollected the history of deep-rooted friendship between their two countries.Shoigu also reportedly delivered a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kim.Chinese delegation leader Li did the same with a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping as he met with Kim on Thursday while attending a performance celebrating the 70th anniversary of “Victory Day” at the Ryugyong Chung Ju-yung Gymnasium in Pyongyang.Kim said the visit by the entourage from Beijing demonstrated Xi’s special regard for the friendly ties between the two countries, adding that the North Korean people will never forget the sacrifices made by Chinese troops during the war.The delegations are the first diplomatic visits to the nation since it went into lockdown in early 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic tore across the globe.Tom McCarthy, KBS World Radio News.