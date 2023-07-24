DP Requests Parliamentary Probe into Highway Favoritism Suspicions

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has requested a parliamentary probe into allegations of preferential treatment for the family of First Lady Kim Keon-hee in a highway project.Submitted on Thursday, the request signed by all DP lawmakers was handed in after the investigation into the highway project connecting Seoul and the Gyeonggi Province county of Yangpyeong was added to the party’s platform during a general meeting earlier in the day.In the request, the DP said that despite allegations of attempts to reroute the expressway to benefit Kim’s family, transport minister Won Hee-ryong unilaterally scrapped the project altogether, causing social confusion.It demanded that a probe look into the extent of awareness by President Yoon Suk Yeol on the rerouting, any intervention by the first lady's family or ministries as well as land possession by implicated figures and the possible destruction of related documents.The DP asked for an 18-member panel dedicated to the case and its request will be reported to a plenary session scheduled in the afternoon.The main opposition has also decided to re-push the disputed Nursing Act vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol in late May after passing in the opposition-controlled Assembly in April.Proponents of the law say it will improve working conditions by specifying the roles of nurses to prevent overwork, while critics argue that it authorizes nurses to interfere in the duties of doctors.