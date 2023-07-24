Gov't to Launch Agency Overseeing Nation's Aerospace Development

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has announced plans to launch a state agency overseeing the nation's aerospace development within the year.According to the Ministry of Science and ICT on Thursday, the new agency will consist of departments in projectiles, space science and exploration, satellites, cutting-edge aviation, aerospace policy, aerospace business, and international cooperation.The agency will be in charge of policymaking, research and development, fostering industry, and setting the nation's space economy roadmap.Relevant duties currently allocated to the ministries of science, industry and the Korea Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology will be transferred to the new agency serving as the control tower.The state-funded Korea Aerospace Research Institute and the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, on the other hand, will remain to continue fulfilling their roles, while the new agency hands down R&D duties to the two agencies.A part of President Yoon Suk Yeol's key state tasks, the government submitted a special bill on the agency's establishment and operation to the National Assembly in April.