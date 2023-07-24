Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Parliament Approves Bill on Gov’t Funding for Flood Prevention

Written: 2023-07-27 15:30:07Updated: 2023-07-27 18:40:51

Parliament Approves Bill on Gov’t Funding for Flood Prevention

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has passed a revision to the River Act calling for state funding for the renovation of provincial rivers to prevent flood damage.

In a plenary session on Thursday, the bill was approved by 249 of 250 lawmakers in attendance with one abstention, after passing out of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee earlier in the day.

The key aspect of the revision allows the state to provide financial support for the management of large rivers in rural areas that are regarded to be vital to flood control.

Ruling People Power Party Rep. Lim Lee-ja, a member of the parliament's environment committee, said there were concerns that the funding could be misappropriated by provincial governments but stressed that the bill will prioritize assistance for areas that are particularly prone to flooding.

Another bill related to flood prevention that passed out of the environment committee on Wednesday was not handled in the plenary session as the parties decided to hold further discussions in the judiciary committee.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >