BOK to Supply Liquidity to Nonbank Institutions Against Deposit Runs

Written: 2023-07-27 16:59:24Updated: 2023-07-27 18:39:56

Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea will expand liquidity support to nonbank financial institutions if they face difficulties in financing or are expected to face such challenges.

In its monthly monetary meeting Thursday, the central bank amended its loan guidelines to make such provision easier to MG Community Credit Cooperatives, the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation and the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives. 

The bank said the measure aims to shore up a safety network for lenders against potential deposit runs, as seen in the case of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse in the U.S. 

Until now, financial institutions defined under the Bank of Korea Act were limited to banks only and the BOK could not offer emergency funding to nonbanking entities.

The central bank said it will also step up information sharing with financial authorities to enable swift decision making when liquidity support is needed.

The new rule takes effect on Monday.
