Pope Francis, Local Religious Leaders Share Messages on Armistice Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

Pope Francis has shared a message of reconciliation marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice.In the message read by Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik during a Thursday mass at Myeongdong Cathedral, the pontiff said that he believes the anniversary not only marks a stop to hostility but will also pave the way for a bright future of lasting unity.Noting that the pope conveyed his will to visit North Korea several times, the cardinal expressed hope that an official invitation from the North can make that happen.Other religious leaders in South Korea also marked the anniversary wishing for peace and eased tensions on the Korean Peninsula and inter-Korean dialogue.In a statement, the Korean Council of Religious Leaders representing seven faiths including Buddhism, Christianity, Catholicism and Confucianism called for achieving real progress in cross-border disarmament in order to put a permanent end to tensions, military clashes and the threat of war.They also asked the government to resume or continue humanitarian aid and exchanges as well as cooperative projects led by religious and private sectors.