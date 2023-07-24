Menu Content

Gov't Unveils Tax Revision Proposal Aimed at Revitalizing Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

The finance ministry on Thursday unveiled its tax code revision bill aimed at revitalizing the economy, boosting tax cuts for businesses and easing the burden for the low and middle-income brackets.

In an effort to reinvigorate economic activity and shake off a prolonged slowdown, the government said its plan reflects requests from the business community including expanded tax breaks in strategic technology and new growth areas such as biomedicine, secondary batteries, displays, hydrogen, future mobility, chips and vaccines.

The tax revision also focuses on support for startup firms and small businesses as well as "reshoring," referring to domestic firms returning production bases to Korea.

Taxes will also be eased for individuals through deductions and assistance in marriage, birth, childcare and preparations for retirement. 

The revision also seeks to build a taxpayer-friendly environment, improve fairness in taxation and strengthen monitoring of tax evasion.

The ministry estimated the combined set of measures will lead to a decrease in tax revenue of some 472 billion won, further fueling concerns on the national budget.

Still, finance minister Choo Kyung-ho reiterated that now is not the time to consider a tax hike.
