N. Korea Holds Military Parade to Celebrate Armistice Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea reportedly held a military parade on Thursday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War armistice, called “Victory Day” in the country.The parade was preceded by a ceremony in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.While the regime has typically held military parades in the morning, they have been held in the evening or at night since October 2020.Delegations from China and Russia are believed to have attended Thursday’s event.China and Russia sent a delegation each led by Li Hongzhong, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, and Russian Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu for the anniversary commemorations.It was not immediately known whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivered a speech and what weapons were displayed at the parade.