Yoon Expresses Gratitude for UN Veterans’ Sacrifices in Korean War

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday expressed gratitude to allied nations for defending South Korea during the Korean War on the 70 anniversary of the signing of the war armistice.In a speech during a ceremony commemorating the armistice in Busan, Yoon said that the country was able to safeguard its freedom from the forces of communist totalitarianism through the sacrifices and dedication of the allied nations.Yoon said that soldiers from the allied nations sacrificed themselves at a young age to defend the freedom of a country that they did not even know, calling them true heroes as he said that South Korea today stands on the shoulders of the UN forces' devotion and blood-stained uniforms.Yoon also stressed the current role of the United Nations Command(UNC) of maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula, saying that it serves as a platform for allied nations to swiftly provide immediate military support to South Korea in the event of war.At the ceremony, President Yoon greeted 62 Korean War veterans of the allied forces, who were escorted by honor guards of the South Korean military and the UNC.