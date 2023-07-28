US Defense Chief Touts S. Korea-US Alliance on Armistice Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the ironclad South Korea-U.S. alliance is stronger than ever 70 years after the signing of the Korean War armistice.The secretary made the remarks in a statement released on the 70th anniversary of the signing on Thursday.Austin said in the 70 years since the signing of the armistice and the U.S.-South Korea Mutual Defense Treaty shortly after, the ironclad alliance is stronger than ever and the countries will continue to act in unison in accordance with the alliance’s motto, “We go together.”The secretary urged all Americans to remember the cost of the Korean War and the valor of those who fought against aggression as they faced fierce adversaries, harsh terrain and pitiless conditions.He noted that more than 36-thousand U.S. service members were killed in action along with hundreds of thousands more from South Korea and partner nations serving in the United Nations Command.Austin added that some seven-thousand U.S. service members from the war remain unaccounted for and the U.S. has a solemn duty to continue looking for answers for American families whose loved ones still remain missing.