Industrial Output, Consumption, Investment All Rise for 2nd Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Industrial output, consumption and investment all grew in June to post a triple rise for the second consecutive month.Statistics Korea said on Friday that the index of the nation’s overall industrial production edged up zero-point-one percent from a month earlier to come in at 111-point-one in June.Production in the mining and manufacturing industries fell one percent on-month in June, while output in semiconductor production increased three-point-six percent and the service industry expanded zero-point-five percent on-month.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, gained one percent on-month, while facility investment increased zero-point-two percent in June to rise for the third consecutive month.The composite coincident indicator measuring the current phase of the business cycle dropped by zero-point-two points on-month to 99-point-seven in June.The composite leading indicator projecting the future business cycle gained zero-point-three points to 98-point-eight.