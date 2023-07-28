Yoon Visits Jagalchi Seafood Market in Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee visited a fish market in the southeastern port city Busan and met local merchants on Thursday.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said that Yoon and the first lady visited Jagalchi Market to encourage merchants who are suffering from a decline in seafood consumption before having dinner with market officials.Making his second visit to the market since taking office, President Yoon purchased seafood such as halibut, scallops and abalone.The spokesperson said Yoon addressed complaints by shop owners that rumors surrounding Japan’s planned discharge of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant has caused difficulties, assuring them that the public is wise and will not be swayed.The president also instructed oceans and fisheries minister Cho Seung-hwan to apply discounts on seafood products in traditional markets, which were applied only for special holidays, until the end of the year to promote consumption.