Photo : YONHAP News

India is reportedly seeking to renegotiate its free trade agreements(FTAs) with South Korea and Japan.According to Reuters, Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday at an event in New Delhi that India made the request to make the trade deals more balanced and equitable.The minister reportedly said that although India opened its market to South Korea and Japan, they have not reciprocated, adding that Japan’s exports to the country soared 200 percent over the past decade since the signing of the FTA.Goyal also described India's free trade agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as "ill-conceived" and "unfair" to local industries.