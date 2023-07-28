Putin Sends Celebratory Message to Kim Jong-un on Armistice Anniv.

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a celebratory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War armistice on Thursday, called “Victory Day” in the North.According to the Russian news outlets, Putin said in the message that North Korea's support for Russia’s special operation shows the common interest and determination to counter the policy of the collective West.Putin reportedly said that the historical comradeship forged by the Soviet army’s significant contribution to the defeat of the North’s enemy during the Korean War serves as a reliable basis for the further development of relations between the two countries in politics, the economy and security.Russia sent a delegation led by defense minister Sergei Shoigu to attend the North’s anniversary commemorations. Shoigu held talks with his North Korean counterpart Kang Sun-nam and paid a visit to Kim Jong-un on Wednesday.The Russian defense ministry expects the delegation’s visit will help military collaboration between the two nations and serve as a milestone for the development of bilateral cooperation.