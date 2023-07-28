Yoon Nominates Special Adviser to Head Broadcasting Watchdog

President Yoon Suk Yeol has nominated Lee Dong-kwan, his special adviser for external relations, as the new head of the Korea Communications Commission(KCC).Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki said on Friday that the nominee is considered to be the right person to fulfill the administration's state tasks for broadcasting and communications based on his experience, networking and leadership from working in the media industry.Following his nomination, Lee pledged to exert efforts toward restoring fairness in the media ecosystem and creating an information distribution environment in which communication is made in a free manner.A former journalist for The Dong-A Ilbo newspaper, Lee previously served as the senior presidential secretary for public affairs and special adviser on press-related matters during the former Lee Myung-bak administration.After undergoing a parliamentary confirmation hearing prior to his appointment, the special adviser will be expected to lead the administration's media policies, including public broadcasting reforms.The nomination comes after Yoon dismissed former KCC Chair Han Sang-hyuk upon his indictment for alleged involvement in the manipulation of a score affecting the broadcasting license renewal for a right-wing cable channel in 2020.