ICBMs, Drones Put on Display in N. Korea’s ‘Victory Day’ Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was joined by delegations from China and Russia at a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Agreement signing that featured the regime’s latest weaponry and defense technology.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday, the nighttime parade was held in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square with Li Hongzhong, a Chinese Communist Party politburo member, and Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu leading their respective delegations.The parade showcased the Hwasong-17 and Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missiles, which the KCNA referred to as the regime’s strongest key strategic assets capable of deterring nuclear war threats and provocations by enemy forces, while defending national security.The news agency also said newly developed and manufactured unmanned strategic surveillance and multipurpose attack aerial vehicles conducted demonstration flights during the parade.The drones were introduced by regime leader Kim Jong-un to Shoigu at an exhibition on Wednesday.