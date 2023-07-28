Nation to See Sweltering Heat, Tropical Nights Through Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation will continue to see sweltering heat through next week following the end of monsoon season.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration Friday, South Korea is under the influence of the North Pacific high which has expanded its reaches to China’s inland areas.Being a semi-permanent, subtropical area of high pressure in the North Pacific Ocean, the anticyclone brings hot and humid weather and determines South Korea’s summers.As of 10 a.m. Friday, 81 areas across the nation are subject to heat wave warnings, which are issued when the high is expected to stand over 35 degrees for at least two consecutive days.Afternoon highs for Seoul are forecast between 31 and 34 degrees through next week, higher than the average of between 30 and 31 degrees posted in previous years.Tropical nights are also forecast to continue through next week as the capital is set to see morning lows between 25 and 26 degrees.Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Thursday that “the era of global warming has ended” and that “the era of global boiling has arrived" as he stressed at the UN headquarters the need for global action on emissions, climate adaptation and climate finance.