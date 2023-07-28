Gov't to Transfer Budget, Personnel for Daycare to Education Ministry

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will transfer the budget and personnel for daycare facilities from the health ministry and local governments to the education ministry and offices in a bid to merge education and childcare.Under the three-phase plan approved on Friday, the merger will unfold from the top down, beginning with government ministries and extending to the local level, with kindergartens and daycare facilities to be integrated by 2025.The government plans to first revise the government organization law within the year to transfer the health ministry's child care-related duties, budget and personnel to the education ministry.Through revisions of municipal education laws, local governments will complete the transfer to regional education offices.Officials said the details of the merger model, including the new institution's characteristics, teacher qualifications and training system will be announced toward the year's end.Last month, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered education minister Lee Ju-ho to complete the merger to elevate the quality of child education and care to a level comparable to countries leading the way in these fields.