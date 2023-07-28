DP Calls for Broadcasting Watchdog Nominee to Withdraw over Past

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) called for the withdrawal of special presidential adviser for external relations Lee Dong-kwan as the nominee to head the Korea Communications Commission, calling him a symbolic figure of past media suppression.At a press conference in front of the presidential office on Friday, DP floor leader Park Kwang-on said Lee, a senior presidential secretary for public affairs from the Lee Myung-bak administration, had been at the center of its dominance over the broadcasting industry and media suppression.Park said his party will join efforts with the public to defend freedom of the press and the autonomy of broadcasters, and to annihilate attempts to dominate and suppress the media.DP Rep. Ko Min-jung, who heads the party's special panel on the media, said the opposition will raise the issue of past school violence surrounding Lee's son, as well as allegations that he requested special consideration for a job and surveilled the media.