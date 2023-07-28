Ex-Gangwon Governor Grilled over Alleged Bid-Rigging with Ski Resort

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Friday summoned former Gangwon Province Governor Choi Moon-soon as part of their probe of irregularities in the sale of a ski resort in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province.Prosecutors reportedly grilled Choi on suspicions of interfering in the 2021 sale of the Alpensia Ski Resort by leaking bidding information to KH Group, which ultimately bought the resort for 711-point-five billion won, or nearly 560 million U.S. dollars.Appearing at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, Choi said he had worked hard for the sale, adding that he will provide an explanation to investigators.Following the end of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, Gangwon Province sought to sell the ski resort via a public offering to resolve financial difficulties but failed to find a buyer on four occasions.Then in 2021, KH Gangwon Development, an affiliate of KH Group, won the competitive bid for the resort.Suspicions of rigging surfaced when it was discovered that KH Gangwon Development and another affiliate of KH Group were found to be the only companies that had taken part in the bid.