Photo : YONHAP News

The unification ministry has unveiled plans for a structural revamp in response to criticism from President Yoon Suk Yeol that the agency appeared to be a support service for North Korea.Vice unification minister Moon Seoung-hyun told reporters on Friday that the envisioned restructuring will result in cutting around 80 jobs, or about 15 percent of the ministry's entire personnel.Under the reform plan, four divisions tasked with inter-Korean dialogue, cooperation and exchanges will be integrated into one division, while a new division will be established to handle issues related to South Korean abductees, detainees and prisoners of war in the North.This is the second reform for the unification ministry since the one carried out in April.