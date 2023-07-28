FM Park Calls for Support for Busan Expo Bid during Visit to Austria

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin called for support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan in a meeting with a number of ranking officials in Salzburg, Austria on Thursday.According to the foreign ministry, Park made the request during talks with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg, who said his government will seriously consider it.The Austrian minister added that his country has decided to support South Korea in the upcoming UNESCO World Heritage Committee elections for the 2023 to 2027 period scheduled in November.The two officials also discussed cooperation to ensure supply chain stability.Park also met with Austrian labor and economy minister Martin Kocher and repeated the request for backing for the expo bid as well as efforts to ensure that South Korean firms are not subject to discrimination under economic legislation being pursued by the European Union.Seoul's top diplomat also held talks with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and touted Busan as the best candidate to host the 2030 World Expo.