BOK Estimates N. Korean Economy Contracted for Third Year in 2022

South Korea's central bank believes North Korea's economy contracted for the third straight year in 2022.According to a Bank of Korea report on Friday, the North's gross domestic product fell zero-point-two percent last year, after posting minus four-point-five percent growth in 2020 and a zero-point-one-percent contraction in 2021.The annual report is based on data gathered from South Korean institutions specializing in North Korea's economic activity.One bank official said the regime's foreign trade rose last year on the back of sectors such as textiles amid slightly eased quarantine measures, but overall economic growth decreased due to continued global sanctions and border controls as well as inclement weather.The North's overseas trade, excluding cross-border trade with South Korea, jumped more than 122 percent to one-point-59 billion dollars last year. Exports totaled 160 million dollars, up 94 percent from a year ago, while imports rose 126 percent to one-point-four billion dollars.North Korea's nominal gross national income(GNI) stood at 36-point-seven trillion won last year, one-60th of South Korea's while its per capita GNI was one-30th of the South's at one-point-43 million won.