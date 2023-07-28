S. Korea in Group C for Round 2 of Asian Qualifiers for 2026 World Cup

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will face off China and Thailand for Round Two of the Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026.The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced the results of the draw for the second round of the preliminary qualification in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.South Korea was placed in Group C, which also includes the winner of first-round playoffs between Singapore and Guam.The second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers will kick off on November 16 and run through June 11 of next year, with a total of 36 teams divided into nine groups of four competing.Team Korea will take on the winner of the Singapore-Guam playoff on November 16 before facing China on November 21, then Thailand on March 21 and 26. The team will wrap up the round two qualifiers with two more games on June 6 and 11.All winners from the nine groups and the respective runners-up will advance to the third round of World Cup qualifiers.