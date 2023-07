Photo : YONHAP News

The number of overseas tourists who came to South Korea in June surged more than 320 percent compared to a year earlier.According to the Korea Tourism Organization(KTO) on Friday, some 961-thousand foreigners visited the country last month, a whopping 321-point-nine percent jump on-year.The figure is the highest monthly figure posted since the outbreak of the COVID-19 and is 65 percent of the level posted in pre-pandemic June 2019.South Korea saw the highest influx from Japan, with about 197-thousand entrees, followed by some 168-thousand from China and roughly 121-thousand from the U.S.Meanwhile, the number of South Koreans traveling abroad in June jumped 329 percent on-year to some one-point-77 million.